Star Wars: What Is 'ABY' And Why Is It Crucial To Every Movie And Show?

If you had to pinpoint any major occurrence in the "Star Wars" universe, you'd be forgiven for giving the date as "a long time ago." It might be a bit of a broad guess, but it's stuck on the front of every film in the Skywalker Saga, after all.

However, all significant events and documented instances in this galaxy far, far away are logged with either "ABY" or "BBY." They're nifty little acronyms, certainly, but what do they mean? Well, there's one major event that is pivotal to the timeline riddled with Skywalkers, Sith Lords, and rebellious heroes clashing with the Empire and is therefore used as a point of reference: the Battle of Yavin.

Yep, "ABY" and "BBY" are short for "After the Battle of Yavin" and "Before the Battle of Yavin," respectively. Given just how impactful the destruction of the first Death Star and the Rebels' comeback of the ages is in the grand scheme of "Star Wars" things, it does make sense to base an entire dating system on it. What might surprise some, however, is just how long it's been since this system was first used.