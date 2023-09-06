Star Wars: Ahsoka Proves One Thing Can Beat Jedi Force Powers (And Lightsabers)

It is the rare "Star Wars" property that is sans Jedi. The Jedi Order began the franchise in 1977, and unless it's a devastating political drama like "Andor," Jedi will likely appear. But that doesn't mean that they are the be-all and end-all of the sci-fi franchise. While Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) continues to make moves to learn the ways of the Force in "Ahsoka," Episode 4 demonstrates one fact viewers know to be true.

Mandalorians are nothing to scoff at. Up until this point, Sabine's use of her Mandalorian heritage has sadly been lacking. This Sabine is a far cry from her grenade-throwing, jetpack-toting counterpart in "Star Wars: Rebels." Finally, in Episode 4, Sabine makes use of her Mandalorian armor in earnest when fighting Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). The Mandalorian may not be as practiced in lightsaber dueling as Baylan Skoll's (Ray Stevenson) apprentice, but she holds her own thanks to her Mandalorian legacy.

After attempting to go one-on-one with lightsabers, Sabine stumbles and uses the technology at her disposal. In classic Mandalorian fashion, Sabine blocks Shin's lightsaber with her Beskar armor as well as implementing the Fibercord whip. This isn't the first time that the Disney+ shows have demonstrated these classic Mandalorian mechanics, but it does remind audiences why they exist in the first place.