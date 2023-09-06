19 Inches Of Venom: PlayStation's Spider-Man Teaser Unleashes A Meme Tsunami
PlayStation gamers may be looking forward to the upcoming release of "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," but according to PlayStation UK, there's something else related to the game's release that should be cause for excitement. More specifically, it seems that there's a very sizable Venom-related package in store for avid fans — if they're willing to shell out the cash.
In a tweet promoting the "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" Collector's Edition, PlayStation UK advised potential buyers to "treat yourself to 19-inches of Venom," in reference to the large statue of the antagonist that is included in the set's plethora of collectible goodies. Intentional or not, this innuendo-laden verbiage used to describe the statue quickly prompted the post to go viral.
Hundreds upon hundreds of users flocked to PlayStation UK's Venom declaration, tossing out all manner of comedic replies and reaction images. "19 inches of Venom is CRAZYYYY," @thashadeshow tweeted in response to the post. Some argued that the individual who wrote the tweet had to be conscious of how it might be construed. "Social media manager is a menace," @nealthy_xyz wrote.
Everyone is interested in Venom's length
At the very least, PlayStation UK's Venom post gave the game and the company a massive boon to analytics. Within 24 hours of its original posting, the tweet had garnered more than 81.5 million views, 69.6K likes, 19.2K quotes, 7,776 reposts, and 8,829 bookmarks. It also prompted several affiliated terms to temporarily trend on Twitter, including the phrase "19 INCHES OF WHAT."
The buzz was so great that even other official gaming-affiliated accounts on Twitter got in on the meme frenzy. @Wario64 subsequently tweeted out a pre-order deal for a similarly-sizable statue of Gengar from "Pokémon," describing it as "17-inches of Gengar." Meanwhile, IGN quote-retweeted PlayStation UK's original Venom tweet with a video of Tobey Maguire's notorious dance scene from "Spider-Man 3," along with the caption: "Me on my way to get those 19 inches."
Of course, this whole incident may have gotten some viewers interested in actually purchasing the "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" Collector's Edition with the Venom statue included. Luckily, those willing to take the plunge can place a pre-order on Sony's site and get Venom's 19 inches all to themselves.