19 Inches Of Venom: PlayStation's Spider-Man Teaser Unleashes A Meme Tsunami

PlayStation gamers may be looking forward to the upcoming release of "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," but according to PlayStation UK, there's something else related to the game's release that should be cause for excitement. More specifically, it seems that there's a very sizable Venom-related package in store for avid fans — if they're willing to shell out the cash.

In a tweet promoting the "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" Collector's Edition, PlayStation UK advised potential buyers to "treat yourself to 19-inches of Venom," in reference to the large statue of the antagonist that is included in the set's plethora of collectible goodies. Intentional or not, this innuendo-laden verbiage used to describe the statue quickly prompted the post to go viral.

Hundreds upon hundreds of users flocked to PlayStation UK's Venom declaration, tossing out all manner of comedic replies and reaction images. "19 inches of Venom is CRAZYYYY," @thashadeshow tweeted in response to the post. Some argued that the individual who wrote the tweet had to be conscious of how it might be construed. "Social media manager is a menace," @nealthy_xyz wrote.