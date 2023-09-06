Pain Hustlers Trailer Prescribes Start-Up Mayhem With Emily Blunt & Chris Evans
If there has ever been a Netflix film with a recipe for success, it's "Pain Hustlers." Not only is the upcoming crime drama based on a stunning real-life pharmaceutical scandal that took the news world by storm just several years ago, but it's also got some major talent attached in the form of director David Yates and the one-two punch of movie stars Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. As such, it's no surprise that intrigued audiences have been waiting patiently for a closer look at the flick — and that patience has finally paid off.
A little less than two months before its scheduled release date, Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for "Pain Hustlers." It's a pretty brief look at the movie, clocking in at roughly 45 seconds, but it seems that's more than enough time to give viewers a feel for the film's tone and subject matter. Here's the rundown on the "Pain Hustlers" teaser trailer.
Pain Hustlers is crackling with energy
The "Pain Hustlers" trailer introduces audiences to Emily Blunt's lead character of Liza, a financially floundering Florida resident who finds herself caught up in a massive pharmaceutical conspiracy at her new start-up job. "Cast the first stone if you will, but this is my story and I did it for the right reasons," she narrates at the teaser's start. From there, viewers get a whirlwind glimpse at Drake's meteoric rise through the ranks, her charged dynamic with co-worker Pete (Chris Evans), and her steady descent into some pretty murky company dealings.
Tonally, the film seems reminiscent of the fast-paced, irreverent energy of something like 2013's "The Wolf of Wall Street." It's got that stylish, tongue-in-cheek flair down pat as well. Throughout the trailer, text stills read out the message: "WARNING: 'PAIN HUSTLERS' MAY CAUSE INCREASED ENERGY, ELEVATED MOOD, ECSTASY, PARANOIA, AGGRESSION, GREED."
With its dark comedic undertones and quick-witted intensity, "Pain Hustlers" is potentially shaping up to be another 2023 movie that blows everyone away. It's hurtling toward its full release date as well, as the film is slated to see its Netflix debut on October 27.