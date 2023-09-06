Pain Hustlers Trailer Prescribes Start-Up Mayhem With Emily Blunt & Chris Evans

If there has ever been a Netflix film with a recipe for success, it's "Pain Hustlers." Not only is the upcoming crime drama based on a stunning real-life pharmaceutical scandal that took the news world by storm just several years ago, but it's also got some major talent attached in the form of director David Yates and the one-two punch of movie stars Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. As such, it's no surprise that intrigued audiences have been waiting patiently for a closer look at the flick — and that patience has finally paid off.

A little less than two months before its scheduled release date, Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for "Pain Hustlers." It's a pretty brief look at the movie, clocking in at roughly 45 seconds, but it seems that's more than enough time to give viewers a feel for the film's tone and subject matter. Here's the rundown on the "Pain Hustlers" teaser trailer.