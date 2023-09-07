The Best Family Dinner Scene In Blue Bloods Season 13

The family dinner scenes on "Blue Bloods" are important to the show. These moments allow the Reagan family to escape the chaos associated with their law enforcement duties to laugh, argue, and engage in riveting debates. Conversations about their professional lives come up from time to time as well, but the interpersonal dynamics of the family environment provide a range of opinions and perspectives that they just don't get at work.

Season 13 has some memorable dinner scenes, but Episode 16, "The Naked Truth," contains the standout of the bunch. The routine dinner night sees Frank (Tom Selleck) discuss a problem he's facing in the office; basically, a heroic police officer has a side gig selling risqué photos online, and he doesn't know whether he should fire her. However, his family reminds him that times have changed, and most people are fine with nudity in modern times.

The conversation gives Frank some food for thought, which he takes on board during his decision-making process. The scene centers around an interesting discussion about the topic at hand, and it provides some much-needed respite in a "Blue Bloods" episode that contains plenty of serious drama.