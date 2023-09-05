Godzilla Minus One: Why Some Fans Believe The 'Two Godzillas' Rumor

Might Toho be doubling its fun by including two Godzillas in the upcoming "Godzilla Minus One"? Some fans of the Big G think so, and they have some compelling evidence to back up their theory.

As YouTuber D Man1954 explained in a video about the Two Godzillas theory, there are a couple of reasons why some fans are all in on the idea. The first set of details stems from toy creators Bandai and Banpresto. Both toy companies appear to be releasing Godzilla figures for the film that label various versions of Godzilla as "Monster A." This hints that there is at least one other version of Godzilla in "Godzilla Minus One," or perhaps that the monster evolves over time thanks to its mutation. The theory has also been backed up by concept art which appeared in the World of Yamazaki exhibit in July, which shows off two different Godzilla designs. Fans have begun to speculate that two different Godzillas — referred to as Gomi and Gozu — might face off at the end of the film, one a guardian of Tokyo's fate and the other a walking rebuke of nuclear war.

While the theory remains unconfirmed at press time, if "Godzilla Minus One" includes two Godzillas, it definitely won't be the first time Toho has doubled up on Godzilla-related goodness for a film. In fact, the "Godzilla" movies are filled with duplicates, doubles, and clones.