Harry Potter: What Happened To Draco Malfoy After Hogwarts?

When it comes to the life of Harry Potter, there were plenty of characters that caused issues for the hero of Hogwarts and the savior of the Second Wizarding War. Between Dark Lords and relatives who had space for him under the stairs, one constant thorn in his side is his school rival and pure-blooded Slytherin house student, Draco Lucius Malfoy. The only child to Lucius and Narcissa Malfoy nee Black, the blonde-haired, blue-eyed brat, besides keen to let his father hear about things as often as possible, was always set to play a significant part in The Dark Lord Voldemort's return. This included killing Albus Dumbledore, which, of course, Draco doesn't accomplish. Following this and the eventual defeat of He Who Must Not Be Named, Draco and his family flee the scene after Harry wins the day. It's only at the end of Harry Potter's original adventure he's seen again waiting for the Hogwarts Express with a family of his own.

It's in that lengthy gap that Draco's perspective and position in the wizarding world change significantly after aiding and then abandoning Voldemort and his failed effort. In the years that follow, the boy who lived in the shadow of The Boy Who Lived goes on to find love and make his own legacy, deviating from the one he'd been forced to be a part of. Eventually, the persistent pro-pure bloodline view fades in place of more important matters, along with something unthinkable — actually respecting and seeing eye to eye with Harry Potter himself.