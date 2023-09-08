Did Anakin Kill Padme In Star Wars? Senator Amidala's Dubious Death Explained

Padmé Amidala's (Natalie Portman) death at the end of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" remains one of the most baffling aspects of the entire "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, confusing even the medical droid who watches her slip away on the operating table.

Following Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) apparent death on Mustafar, Padme gives birth to twins Luke and Leia Skywalker on an asteroid base and dies shortly after childbirth. Her death confuses practically everybody in the operating room, with a droid telling Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), "She's completely healthy, for reasons we can't explain, we are losing her... She has lost the will to live."

This is all the explanation that is given for Padmé's death in "Revenge of the Sith," though this was expanded upon further in "Star Wars Archives. 1995-2005" by Paul Duncan, where George Lucas himself explained that it was Anakin's fall to the dark side that killed Padmé. "The thing that breaks Padmé's heart in the end is that Anakin says to her: 'Come and join me. I can rule the universe and you can do it with me,'" Lucas explains within the book. "So the idea of saving her becomes a minor issue." Lucas goes on to say this is where Padmé realizes that the man she fell in love with is truly gone, and that loss is what breaks her heart and causes her to give up on living.