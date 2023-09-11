Don't Miss Your Chance To Win This Exclusive Horror Classic SteelBooks Bundle
Hello, reader. September has arrived, which means the spooky season has officially begun. What better way to commemorate this chilling time of the year than by entering for a chance to win an exclusive horror SteelBooks set from Looper, including some of horror cinema's most notable frights? Whether you're a fan of director Rob Zombie, love found footage, or want to explore an iconic and long-running franchise like Saw, this collection will gift viewers with a plethora of gore ... if they dare to enter. With 23 films, there is something here for every scary movie fan.
So what exactly does this box set include? First, it has two offerings from Rob Zombie — his two re-invented "Halloween" films as well as his "Firefly" trilogy, which includes "House of 1000 Corpses," "The Devil's Rejects," and "3 from Hell." If you're looking for a campy yet horrifying experience, you're probably here for the full "Leprechaun" experience — namely, the first three "Leprechaun" films followed by "Leprechaun 4 in Space," "Leprechaun in the Hood," and "Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood," "Leprechaun: Origins," and "Leprechaun Returns." All eight "Saw" films are also included in this box set. If you want to yell at Mike again, you're in luck, as this collection also includes "The Blair Witch Project" and its 2016 sequel "Blair Witch."
Jigsaw would be very disappointed if you missed out on owning Saw
Artist Bond specially designed the cover of each new SteelBooks edition of these familiar favorites with a style reminiscent of Universal Horror films. According to Lionsgate's official statement, Bond's designs evoke memories of classic pulp horror novels. But how can you get your hands on these brand-new editions of classic horror flicks? Well, you can either purchase them exclusively at Walmart starting on September 12 and gear up for October ... or you can enter our exclusive giveaway!
If you want to enter our giveaway, you must be at least 18 years old to play and enter by 09/17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. To participate, all you have to do is follow Looper and /Film's Twitter accounts and retweet Looper's post about the horror SteelBooks giveaway. Then all you have to do is conjure up some luck and wait. If you've got your ghoulish heart set on the collection but don't win, the below sets will be sold separately and available at a Walmart near you on September 12.
- "Saw" 1-8 Blu-ray + Digital multi-film SteelBooks – Suggested Retail Price: $49.99
- "Leprechaun" 1-8 Blu-ray + Digital multi-film SteelBooks – Suggested Retail Price: $49.99
- Rob Zombie's "Halloween" and "Halloween II" Double Feature Blu-ray + Digital multi-film SteelBooks – Suggested Retail Price: $34.99
- Rob Zombie's Firefly Family Triple Feature ("House of 1000 Corpses," "The Devil's Rejects," "3 From Hell") Blu-ray + Digital multi-film SteelBooks – Suggested Retail Price: $39.99
- "The Blair Witch Project" and "Blair Witch" Double Feature Blu-ray + Digital multi-film SteelBooks – Suggested Retail Price: $34.99