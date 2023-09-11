Don't Miss Your Chance To Win This Exclusive Horror Classic SteelBooks Bundle

Hello, reader. September has arrived, which means the spooky season has officially begun. What better way to commemorate this chilling time of the year than by entering for a chance to win an exclusive horror SteelBooks set from Looper, including some of horror cinema's most notable frights? Whether you're a fan of director Rob Zombie, love found footage, or want to explore an iconic and long-running franchise like Saw, this collection will gift viewers with a plethora of gore ... if they dare to enter. With 23 films, there is something here for every scary movie fan.

So what exactly does this box set include? First, it has two offerings from Rob Zombie — his two re-invented "Halloween" films as well as his "Firefly" trilogy, which includes "House of 1000 Corpses," "The Devil's Rejects," and "3 from Hell." If you're looking for a campy yet horrifying experience, you're probably here for the full "Leprechaun" experience — namely, the first three "Leprechaun" films followed by "Leprechaun 4 in Space," "Leprechaun in the Hood," and "Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood," "Leprechaun: Origins," and "Leprechaun Returns." All eight "Saw" films are also included in this box set. If you want to yell at Mike again, you're in luck, as this collection also includes "The Blair Witch Project" and its 2016 sequel "Blair Witch."