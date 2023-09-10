Why Julia From Longmire Looks So Familiar
In "Longmire" Season 1, Episode 7, a man named Chris Sublette (Eb Lottimer) nearly dies after suffering serious injuries at the hands of an attacker in his own home. Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor), trying to figure out the attacker's identity, thinks that an affair Chris' wife Julia seemed to have been carrying out might lead him to the perpetrator.
Julia Sublette is played by an actor named Stacy Haiduk. Her appearance in this single episode of "Longmire" is part of a career that has seen her work for oftentimes short stints on a wide variety of TV shows starting in the '90s and continuing to the present day. For example, in 1997 she showed up for six episodes of "Melrose Place," and in 2013 she began a four-episode run on "True Blood." Between these two gigs she appeared in series like "The X-Files," "ER," "NCIS," and "Heroes," among plenty more.
If Sublette looks familiar from her "Longmire" appearance, it's most likely from one of the following highlights of her extensive filmography.
Stacy Haiduk is one of the leads of the '80s live-action Superman series Superboy
"Superboy" — eventually re-titled "The Adventures of Superboy" about halfway into its four-season run — premiered in 1988 and chronicles the adventures of a young adult Superman (John Haymes Newton). Given his age, at this stage of his life he's known as Superboy rather than the name that will come to define him.
Stacy Haiduk is the show's second lead and the only actor other than Newton to appear in each of its 100 episodes. She plays Lana Lang, a staple of DC comic book stories about Superman's teen years. Lana has known Clark Kent since childhood, and in their present serves as his love interest.
Before "Superboy," Haiduk only had one brief film appearance to her name — she was credited as Laundry Lady in a feature titled "Magic Sticks" — so this series was pivotal to establishing what would become her nearly lifelong TV acting career.
Haiduk is a prolific soap opera actor
Stacy Haiduk's run on "Superboy" concluded when the series wrapped up in 1992 after exactly 100 episodes. That same year, she played the lead character in a soap opera titled "The Round Table" spearheaded by Aaron Spelling, the prolific creator of "Dynasty," "Beverly Hills 90210," "Melrose Place," "Charmed," and more.
"The Round Table" — and thus Haiduk's part — only lasted for seven episodes. Nevertheless, her introduction to the world of soap operas would prove vital to her career moving forward as she continued to book parts in daytime soaps with greater frequency the further she established herself as a TV workhorse. In fact, Haiduk appeared in both "Melrose Place" and "Charmed" in the '90s.
Notably, in 2007 and 2008 she played a character named Hannah Nichols in 53 episodes of "All My Children." Among her most noteworthy soap performances is her portrayal of Patty Williams on "The Young and the Restless," on which she likewise appears for a stint as another character named Emily Peterson. It was the part of Patty, though, that earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
She's Lieutenant Commander Katherine Hitchcock on SeaQuest DSV
After "The Round Table" but before cementing herself as a soap opera regular, Stacy Haiduk became one of the stars of the NBC sci-fi adventure series "SeaQuest DSV," later renamed "SeaQuest 2023."
Its title refers to the name of a deep sea submarine, called the SeaQuest DSV 4600. The crew onboard that submarine makes up the series' core cast, led first by Captain Nathan Bridger (Roy Scheider) in Seasons 1 and 2 before Captain Oliver Hudson (Michael Ironside) takes over for its third and final season. In Season 1, Haiduk plays Lieutenant Commander Katherine Hitchcock, the ship's engineer. Her rank makes her the third most powerful person onboard the vessel, after Bridger and Commander Jonathan Ford (Don Franklin).
Perhaps more notable than her 23-episode run is the fact that Haiduk met her husband Bradford Tatum on the set of "SeaQuest." They remain together to this day.
She's Lisa Tabak in Season 4 of Prison Break
Throughout "Prison Break," acting as the overarching antagonistic contingent is a group called The Company with influence over all major aspects of the United States' infrastructure. Season 4 specifically revolves around an attempt to obtain a data file, called Scylla, from them. Doing so requires protagonists Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) and Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) to track down six so-called card holders, their cards together allowing access to the data file.
Season 4, Episode 4 introduces Stacy Haiduk's character Lisa Tabak as the wife of Turkish Ambassador Erol Tabak, whom the team pursuing Scylla initially believes to be a card holder. However, it turns out that Lisa is the one with ties to The Company, meaning that she becomes a key antagonist moving forward. Since the Scylla storyline is confined to this season, Haiduk concluded her "Prison Break" run in December of 2008, shortly before Season 4's conclusion the following year.
She's a major player on the present-day version of Days of Our Lives
While Stacy Haiduk was already a legitimate soap opera star beforehand thanks to her significant contributions to "All My Children" and "The Young and the Restless," her meatiest soap opera role to date is on "Days of Our Lives."
Haiduk's involvement in "Days of Our Lives" dates back to 2010, at which point she joined for an altogether short stint as Prison Warden Smith. Then, in 2018, she kicked off what has become the longest-running role — technically roles — of her career when she rejoined as a character introduced in the '90s named Kristen DiMera, as well as her doppelganger Susan Banks.
This current run has placed her in a central role on "Days of Our Lives," totaling more than 380 episodes between 2018 and the present day alone. For the time being, Haiduk is still a part of the show, meaning that this sizable episode count will only continue to grow. If Haiduk looks familiar as Julia on "Longmire," then, there's a good chance even viewers with even just a passing interest in soap operas might have recognized her from her impressive and ongoing "Days of Our Lives" tenure.