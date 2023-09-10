Why Julia From Longmire Looks So Familiar

In "Longmire" Season 1, Episode 7, a man named Chris Sublette (Eb Lottimer) nearly dies after suffering serious injuries at the hands of an attacker in his own home. Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor), trying to figure out the attacker's identity, thinks that an affair Chris' wife Julia seemed to have been carrying out might lead him to the perpetrator.

Julia Sublette is played by an actor named Stacy Haiduk. Her appearance in this single episode of "Longmire" is part of a career that has seen her work for oftentimes short stints on a wide variety of TV shows starting in the '90s and continuing to the present day. For example, in 1997 she showed up for six episodes of "Melrose Place," and in 2013 she began a four-episode run on "True Blood." Between these two gigs she appeared in series like "The X-Files," "ER," "NCIS," and "Heroes," among plenty more.

If Sublette looks familiar from her "Longmire" appearance, it's most likely from one of the following highlights of her extensive filmography.