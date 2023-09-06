What The French Toast: The Commercial That Made A 'Cootie Queen' A Familiar Face

Due in part to her popularity as the Cootie Queen in Orbit's commercial, Jesse Meriwether became a recurring face in various commercials throughout the ensuing years. One of her most notable subsequent appearances came as part of a special JCPenny's ad for the 2012 Academy Awards, in which she meets Ellen DeGeneres in a Wild West saloon. She has also appeared in commercials for Icebreakers, Charter, Sprint, and Autotrader, among other brands.

Meriwether's influence isn't just limited to the advertising side of TV either. She has actually also been involved with the production of Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi comedy "The Orville," on which she has worked as a specialty costume fabricator.

While her career and list of appearances has expanded quite a bit over the years, many fans still remember Meriwether best for her Orbit appearance. It seems the actor has fond memories of that particular commercial as well. "The writers were on set all day giving us different things to say," she wrote on her personal YouTube channel. "It was a lot of fun. The Orbit people were in the back room and they kept calling via radio: 'We want more chewing! More chewing!' It was pretty hilarious. My jaw was about to fall off by the end of the day. There was a lot of laughing on this set. As you can imagine."