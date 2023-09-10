Whatever Happened To Turbo Trusser After Shark Tank?

Brian Halasinski and Kirk Hyust weren't strictly culinarians when they started Turbo Trusser in March of 2021, but that didn't stop them from trying to make a "cluckload of money" from their handy poultry trussing device. Hyust attended the Culinary Institute of America in the early '90s before pivoting to work as a contractor, and Halasinski works in the pharmaceutical industry. The two Canton, Ohio, natives did, however, share a love of tinkering.

Hyust had previously invented and patented a multi-positional wrench, and Halasinski, wanting to do some inventing himself, teamed up with his friend. Together they created six products — four in the barbecue industry, two in pet care — and decided to take their next invention, Turbo Trusser, to "Shark Tank."

"We were just like, 'We got to do something that's fun and easy to manufacture,'" Hyust told Tasting Table. "We can eat chicken ... because we're cooking all the time. We can drink beer. We can hang out. We can actually work while we're having fun. That's pretty much why we got into it."

The product removes the finicky, messy, and technical work of trussing a bird with twine and replaces it with a stainless steel frame that does the job in seconds. The result is a juicy, properly cooked chicken or turkey without all the mess or time spent watching twine tutorials on YouTube.