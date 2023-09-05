Netflix's One Piece: Hoping For More Shanks Soon? Don't Hold Your Breath

Netflix's "One Piece" is off to a hot start, bringing many of Eiichiro Oda's beloved characters to live action. Although Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Zoro (Mackenyu), and Nami (Emily Rudd) are front and center, newcomers to the series may take a certain interest in Shanks (Peter Gadiot), the red-haired pirate who inspires Luffy's journey. If that's the case, we've got some bad news for you: You may be waiting a very long time to see more of the captain of the Red Hair Pirates.

Unfortunately, Shanks only appears a few times in the anime's first several hundred episodes, making him more mysterious than you could imagine. The scene at the end of Season 1 of Netflix's "One Piece," where Shanks, his crew, and Mihawk (Steven John Ward) celebrate Luffy's first bounty, happens in Episode 45 of the anime. It's not until Episode 151 that Shanks resurfaces, sending his crew member Rockstar to deliver a message to Whitebeard. Then, after another long wait, the two legendary captains finally have their meeting in Episode 316.

Shanks then returns for a two-episode arc in Episodes 488 and 489 and a quick visit in Episode 505 before completely disappearing until Episode 879. Fortunately, Netflix has proven that it isn't afraid to switch things up with "One Piece," so maybe the live-action show will meddle with the anime's timeline a bit, giving Shanks more screen time.