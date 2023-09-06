The Walking Dead: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

AMC has churned out several small screen classics over the years, with one of the foremost among them being "The Walking Dead." The adaptation of Robert Kirkman's beloved horror comic series became a hit in short order, ushering in a whole new era for the post-apocalyptic property. While most agree that the program's overall run saw its fair share of ups and downs, it must have been doing something right to keep viewers tuning in, constantly add A-list talent to its cast, and retain its spot on AMC for just over 12 years.

"The Walking Dead" appropriately made its AMC debut on October 31, 2010, giving viewers quite a fright on Halloween night. The series ultimately concluded on November 20, 2022, wrapping up and bidding its massive fanbase farewell with an astounding 11 seasons to its name. When adding up all of these batches of episodes, the total episode count comes out to a staggering 177 total installments. Suffice to say, if you're finally diving into the "Walking Dead" world, you have some next-level binging to do.

Further expanding on your "Walking Dead" viewing, it's worth remembering that the show has spawned numerous spin-off titles that are worth checking out as well.