The Walking Dead: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?
AMC has churned out several small screen classics over the years, with one of the foremost among them being "The Walking Dead." The adaptation of Robert Kirkman's beloved horror comic series became a hit in short order, ushering in a whole new era for the post-apocalyptic property. While most agree that the program's overall run saw its fair share of ups and downs, it must have been doing something right to keep viewers tuning in, constantly add A-list talent to its cast, and retain its spot on AMC for just over 12 years.
"The Walking Dead" appropriately made its AMC debut on October 31, 2010, giving viewers quite a fright on Halloween night. The series ultimately concluded on November 20, 2022, wrapping up and bidding its massive fanbase farewell with an astounding 11 seasons to its name. When adding up all of these batches of episodes, the total episode count comes out to a staggering 177 total installments. Suffice to say, if you're finally diving into the "Walking Dead" world, you have some next-level binging to do.
Further expanding on your "Walking Dead" viewing, it's worth remembering that the show has spawned numerous spin-off titles that are worth checking out as well.
As if 177 episodes isn't enough, the Walking Dead TV universe has plenty more to offer
Alongside the original "Walking Dead," there are several other titles set within its universe that make the entire franchise binge even longer. So far, the most imposing of these is the original "Walking Dead" spin-off, "Fear the Walking Dead," which premiered in 2015 and has extended to a whopping 107 episodes. Thankfully, the viewing gets a bit more manageable from here on out. "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" only ran for two seasons, finishing its tenure with only 20 episodes to its name.
Then there's the anthology series "Tales of the Walking Dead," which concluded with six episodes. As for "The Walking Dead: Dead City," its first season arrived with six episodes in tow, though it has come to light that a second one is on its way down the production pipeline. The Norman Reedus-led "Daryl Dixon" also has two six-episode seasons on the way. Meanwhile, "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" — a story all about fan favorites Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) — is currently only slated for six installments.
In the years since "The Walking Dead" arrived to take the TV landscape by storm, it's fair to say that it has grown beyond all expectations. It stands to reason there's a whole lot more to come from this shared universe, too.