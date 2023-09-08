Kim Cattrall Secretly Shot Steamy Pics On Star Trek's Enterprise: True Or False?

For years, no one could confirm whether the Kim Cattrall "Star Trek" photoshoot happened and if Leonard Nimoy was upset over it. But it would seem this rumor has been debunked ... or at least part of it has.

In 2010, Leonard Nimoy answered questions at the Calgary Entertainment Expo, and one of his answers ended up on YouTube. The video has less than 1,500 views as of this writing, but in it, a "Star Trek" fan asks the actor about the alleged incident. He doesn't name names, but he does reference an actress who did a nude photoshoot on the Enterprise. Knowing the lore, it's not difficult to figure out what he's talking about, and throughout the exchange, Nimoy looks confused the entire time. And after the fan finishes asking about the photoshoot, Nimoy responds, "Where was I when that was going on?"

He says a few more things, implying he has no idea what the audience member is talking about. Now, as an actor, it's possible Nimoy was simply playing coy, perhaps not wanting to embarrass Cattrall all those years later. There's also a chance Cattrall actually did take spicy pictures on the Enterprise, but the portion about Nimoy getting upset was fictionalized. But with these comments being the only definitive thing one way or the other, it seems as though Leonard Nimoy wasn't a "Spockblock" after all.