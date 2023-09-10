This Avatar Rip-Off Starring Blue Alien Ducks Is Quackers (But You Gotta See It)

For years, many people claimed 2009's "Avatar" failed to create a lasting cultural impact. Well, now that it has a parody film starring blue alien ducks, those people probably look pretty silly right now.

"Anatar" came out in 2023 as an Italian production. You can find the trailer online, and the plot is basically the inverse of "Avatar." Instead of humans acquiring avatar bodies to try to colonize a planet filled with blue aliens, the blue aliens in "Anatar" are the ones who take on avatar bodies to assimilate into the new world, Pandoro. As a result, the blue duck aliens transform into humans, but they still retain many of their animalistic instincts.

Matthew Ables' TikTok channel posted about the film and included clips, such as the now-human duck woman trying to eat by lowering her head into the bowl like a duck. Things get even weirder, considering how some alien ducks speak normally, but others communicate only with quacks. Grossing under $4,000 at the box office, "Anatar" wasn't exactly a hit, but perhaps it could become the next great cult film.