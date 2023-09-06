Who Is Sifo-Dyas? Star Wars' Most Mysterious Jedi Master Ever Explained

There are lots and lots of Jedi masters in "Star Wars." Even if you focus on just the most prominent ones — think Yoda (Frank Oz), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor), Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) and the like — you're looking at lore for days. As such, it's not all that unbelievable that the occasional little-known Jedi manages to fall through the cracks of public attention. However, things get really strange when a borderline unknown member of the Jedi Order manages to change the course of events in a way that directly influences the history of the Galaxy Far, Far Away as we know it.

Case in point: Jedi master Sifo-Dyas. A peripheral character who gets a passing mention in "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones" and a handful of posthumous cameos in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," Sifo-Dyas is a powerful but tormented member of the Jedi High Council whose visions of the future greatly affect the galaxy. They convince him that a war is coming and he needs to raise an army to defend the Galactic Republic. As it turns out, he's absolutely correct about the incoming turmoil ... but doesn't quite catch the role he has to play in the events. Thanks to Sith meddling, the army he starts building becomes the infamous clone trooper army that plays a crucial role in the fall of the Jedi Order and the Republic.