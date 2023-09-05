Dragon Ball: How Many Times Has Piccolo Died & How Many People Has He Killed?

In the world of "Dragon Ball," death has befallen plenty of crucial characters in the series and dealt with the same level of inconvenience as getting mail sent to the wrong address. It happens regularly and can take three to five business days before it's rectified. Plenty of Z-fighters have briefly bit the dust and returned from the dead, including its most stoic and snot-colored combatant, Piccolo.

The Namekian that began as Goku's enemy in "Dragon Ball" eventually became one of Earth's greatest champions and a devoted mentor and friend to Goku's son, Gohan, in "Dragon Ball Z" and beyond. The issue, of course, is that while he might have bested many threats over the years, many of them have come at the ultimate sacrifice that, without the Dragon Balls, would've kept Piccolo permanently out of action.

But how often has Goku and company called on Shenron, or any other wish-granting dragon, to do them a solid and bring Piccolo back to the land of the living? And if we're tallying up the essential details, how many foes has the wielder of the Special Beam Cannon put out to pasture himself? Well, while he may indeed be one of Earth's most formidable fighters, he's also been one of its most consistent casualties.