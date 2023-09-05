The Major NCIS Change That's Causing A Backlash On Instagram

Fans of "NCIS" think the powers-that-be have committed a major crime. The long-running CBS police-military procedural series, which started as a spinoff of "JAG" in 2003 and focuses on the work of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, has been popular enough to spawn multiple spinoff series, which in turn has spawned a slew of passionate fans. Twenty years in, the franchise has produced nearly 1,000 episodes of "NCIS," "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: New Orleans," and "NCIS: Hawai'i."

While they're all related, each series in the franchise has its own fan base. Viewers who tune in for Mark Harmon as NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the OG "NCIS" don't necessarily love Vanessa Lachey's Special Agent Jane Tennant in the Hawaii-based spinoff. And some fans who prefer LL Cool J in the L.A. setting might not be as interested in the action New Orleans has to offer.

Perhaps that's why there's been such outrage over the network's decision to consolidate all of the franchise's social media accounts into one page called "NCISverse." The move to obliterate the spinoffs' individual pages was announced via an Instagram post that featured throwback clips from all four of the series and read: "It's NCIS — open up. Welcome to the new home of all things #NCISverse. Stay a while. You'll like it here." Hashtags included: #NCIS, #NCISHawaii, #NCISLA, and #NCISNOLA.

Cue up the collective sigh from "NCIS" diehards.