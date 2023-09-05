The Fake Grey Poupon Commercial That Was 'Banned' For Being Too Disgusting

It's one of the most successful and enduring advertising campaigns in recent memory. It can be recognized by a simple yet unforgettable phrase: "Pardon me, would you have any Grey Poupon?" If you're not old enough to remember the commercials, they were basically variations on the idea that Grey Poupon brand Dijon mustard was a favored condiment of the upper class, usually featuring one moneyed aristocrat asking another the famous question while the two were side by side in their respective Rolls-Royces. The ads were funny and popular, but if their upper-crust humor is a little sophisticated for you, you might prefer this purportedly "banned" Grey Poupon ad instead.

This 2014 video that some believe is an authentic commercial "banned" from TV was never actually intended to be a real commercial at all. It's just a sketch from the YouTube channel OBVS, short for Online Broadcast Virtual Station, which specializes in such humorous short videos.

Once you watch a few seconds of the video below, you'll get the joke's gist: the word "Poupon" sounds a lot like "poop on." And thanks to the video's title, some viewers seem to think it was an actual Grey Poupon commercial at some point.