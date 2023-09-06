Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Evolution?

Movie buffs know who to call when their house is haunted, but who do they call when a hostile alien species threatens to take over the planet? Director and producer Ivan Reitman is best known for helming the 1984 supernatural comedy, "Ghostbusters," as well as the 1989 sequel, "Ghostbusters II." However, it may have escaped the notice of fans that Reitman also once dabbled in the sci-fi genre. The 2001 film, "Evolution," has an all-star cast under Reitman's direction. The sci-fi comedy is also rife with Reitman's trademark humor.

In "Evolution," scientists Ira Kane and Harry Block discover a threat to humanity in the form of extra-terrestrials who reproduce and evolve at an alarming rate. Their discovery is taken over by the U.S. Army, whose leaders are skeptical of the impending danger. The heroes are then forced to take matters into their own hands while recruiting a few amateurs along the way. It's been 22 years since "Evolution" came out, and though it may not have been a huge success critically or financially, it maintains a decent cult status. Members of the movie's cast are still recognizable today, and fans may be wondering what they are up to now.