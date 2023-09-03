One Piece: How Netflix Teases A Hellish Glow-Up For Two Crucial Characters

Contains spoilers for "One Piece" Season 1, Episode 8 — "Worst in the East"

Netflix's live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's "One Piece" carves out a respectable niche for its supporting cast. Yes, the series follows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the Straw Hat Pirates as they quest for the titular treasure, but it also follows Koby (Morgan Davies), a timid young man with a big heart, on his quest to become a marine who protects and serves his people. Along the way, Koby becomes forced into close quarters with Helmeppo (Aidan Scott), a brash young man with a cowardly streak. Under the watchful of Vice Admiral Monkey. D. Garp (Vincent Regan), the pair is tasked with mission after mission to prove their worth as promising Marine cadets. Slowly but surely, Koby starts to accept his courage, and Helmeppo acts less on his fear.

In the "One Piece" Season 1 finale, "Worst in the East," Koby and Helmeppo stand up against their Marine mentor. Instead of punishing them, Garp the Fist says, "Following orders doesn't make you a good marine. It's following your code. All men have their own brand of justice, and you both followed yours, so well done." The vice admiral then personally offers to train them. He also notes that others have referred to his rigorous regimen as punishment, but the best would never turn down a chance to improve. And that's the last we see of Koby and Helmeppo in Season 1. If "One Piece" gets a Season 2 and the studio remains broadly faithful to the source material, the marine cadets are primed for the biggest transformation of their lives.