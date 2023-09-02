What Is The 'Death Star Bill' & What Does It Have To Do With Star Wars?

As the saying goes, life imitates art, but when it comes to "Star Wars," the last comparisons you want to draw involve the Empire, even if the evil regime is the best part of "Star Wars." Unfortunately for the Texas Legislature, it didn't take long for House Bill 2127, aka the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act, to be nicknamed the "Death Star" Bill.

Introduced by the Texas' Republican Party to the state's legislature, the bill attempts to bring consistency across the state's local governments by blocking any legislation that clashes with existing state laws. If passed, the "Death Star" Bill would give the state government authority to override its local counterparts, ruling on areas regarding business, agriculture, and finance. Supporters of the bill suggest it would make it easier to conduct business in Texas. However, those in opposition related it to the Empire in a galaxy far, far away, which strove to bring a similar consistency to the entire "Star Wars" galaxy, uniting it under one rule.

Those opposing it didn't take long to fire back at the Texan Republicans' "Death Star" Bill. The Texas Tribune reported Houston's local government was suing the state to block it, with San Antonio and El Paso joining shortly after. Even more recently, The Tribune reported that State District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble has ruled the "Death Star" Bill unconstitutional, citing that the Legislature aimed to undermine Texas' Democratic-leaning metropolitan areas.