Little House On The Prairie: Who Plays Albert & Where Did His Career End Up?

"Little House on the Prairie" ran for nine seasons from 1974 to 1983, offering audiences a pleasant slice of Americana. Viewers could see what life was like on the range in the 19th century. Given the prevalence of the series when it ran and its continued appeal to this day, many fans may wonder what happened to the cast. Plenty of viewers have likely asked, "Who played Albert on 'Little House on the Prairie?'"

Matthew Labyorteaux is the actor who brought Albert to life for several later seasons of the hit series. He was the adopted son of the Ingalls family, who spent much of his life on the streets and in orphanages. He was a little rough around the edges and ran away on several occasions, but the Ingalls loved him all the same. He appeared on many other classic TV shows from the 1980s, such as "The Love Boat" and "Amazing Stories." But his acting career slightly changed starting in the '90s.

He began getting more into voiceover work. You may not have seen him on-screen these last few years, but there's a good chance you've heard him. He's performed in several "Star Wars" video games, including "Star Wars: The Old Republic." He voiced Sid in "Pokémon the Movie: Destiny Deoxys" and was Jaden Yuki in 180 episodes of "Yu-Gi-Oh! GX." It's a lengthy, intriguing resume that shows how much can change over a career that spans decades.