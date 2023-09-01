One Piece: The Best Way To Catch Up Isn't The Anime - Doing THIS Is Much Faster

There's an argument to be made that the "One Piece" anime is the definitive version of the series. But as new "One Piece" fans — perhaps drawn in by Netflix's live-action adaptation — quickly become aware, starting the anime from Episode 1 and proceeding through its entirety can seem practically impossible thanks to its episode count surpassing a total of 1000 and continuing to grow. That said, the "One Piece" manga both takes less time to complete and is technically more canonical than the anime, so anybody looking to catch up on "One Piece" in the present day would be better served by starting the manga instead.

If speed is a priority, then the "One Piece" manga holds a clear advantage over the anime given its leaner overall story content as a result of its status as the franchise's definitive text. As happens frequently with long shonen franchises, the anime introduces "filler" story arcs original to the show with effectively zero canonical importance, included simply to continue broadcasting without outpacing its manga source material. Furthermore, a manga chapter typically takes less time to read than watching that same material in anime form. Each anime episode likewise includes an opening an ending sequence, which adds up plenty over time.

Of course, it's technically possible to get through the "One Piece" anime with enough commitment. New fans without an overabundance of time, meanwhile, should simply stick to Eiichiro Oda's original manga series.