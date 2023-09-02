How Does Spider-Man's Spider-Sense Work? A Spider Expert Explains

A spider expert has weighed in on the scientific realism of Peter Parker's famous Spider-Sense, and, surprisingly, the superpower actually has some basis in reality. Dr. Dan Dombrowski, Director of Veterinary Sciences at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, recently appeared in a video for Fandom where he breaks down the real-world accuracy of Spider-Man's powers and explains how Peter's superhuman awareness of his surroundings isn't toofar-fetched. He says it all comes down to something called trichobothria, the tiny "hair-like structures" found on a spider's exoskeleton.

"Those are so sensitive that they can detect movement, even to the level of molecules," Dombrowski says. "So a spider with these small hair-like structures [would] have the ability, potentially, to interpret their environment ... You get movement from these hairs from different directions, so anything from the movement of an animal or something that would cause any vibration either in their webs or on the ground, they can pick up."

While spiders aren't able to sense danger coming ahead of time, as Spider-Man often does, Dombrowski confirms that arachnids do have a similar sort of hyper-focus frequently used by Marvel's wall-crawler. The doctor says this ability for a spider to sense its surroundings can also be likened to the way Daredevil uses echolocation in his adventures.