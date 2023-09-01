The Ending Of The Pass Explained

Peacock's "The Pass" is a movie about trust, love, and the consequences of infidelity. The film stars Robert Christopher Riley and Drew Sidora — of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" fame — as a married couple struggling to balance their personal lives with increasingly busy careers. When the two of them decide to test out giving each other a "hall pass" to sleep with someone else for one night, the problems in their marriage escalate and things quickly get out of control. Infidelity is bad enough on its own, but it turns out that there's a lot more going on beneath the surface of "The Pass" than you might think.

Unlike some other movies featuring "Real Housewives" stars, "The Pass" is kept almost entirely in the family. The movie is produced by "Real Housewives" star, Kandi Burruss, and her husband Todd Tucker has a writing credit on the film. The two of them were incredibly committed to getting this story told, and thanks to the help of fellow stars like Sidora, they got it done.

"The Pass" is a dramatic ride full of twists and turns that don't let up until the very end of the movie. Most of the characters keep their real motivations hidden until the last minute, but there's no reason that you need to stay in the dark after finishing the film. We're here to unwind the complications and unpack that shocking twist at the end of "The Pass."