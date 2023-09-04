NCIS' Worst Episode According To IMDb

Few titles in the crime procedural genre can compare their small screen runs to that of "NCIS." The Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill-created program has been on television since 2003, racking up 20 seasons and over 450 episodes in the years since its debut. Even more amazing is the fact that it's still going strong, even without the majority of its original cast members. However, if the show wants to live on well into the future, the minds behind it will likely want to avoid making the same mistakes they made with a couple of their previous episodes.

Over on IMDb, two "NCIS" episodes are tied for the lowest rating on the site. First up is "Gut Punch" from Season 18, accompanied by "First Steps" from Season 19, which have both been saddled with 6.9 out of 10 ratings by IMDb users. However, technically, "Gut Punch" can be considered the lowest-rated episode on the site, seeing as it has more ratings to go off of than "First Steps." At the end of the day, though, the point stands that these two episodes are considered by many to be the worst in the entire "NCIS" catalog.

Unsurprisingly, if one goes elsewhere on the Internet, feelings on the worst "NCIS" episode tend to deviate from the IMDb consensus.