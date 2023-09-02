Cobra Kai: Is Tory Good Or Bad?
Initially, "Cobra Kai" primarily served to conjure up some nostalgia for fans of the "Karate Kid" films. It brings back fan-favorite characters and shows fans what their lives have become since their days duking it out under the Cobra Kai and Miyagi-do banners. While it still very much does this, it has also grown to include a new generation of martial arts prodigies who can carry the franchise into the future. One of the most notable of the next generation is Tory Nichols (Peyton List), who has taken center stage since Season 1.
Throughout much of the series, Tory has taken on the role of an antagonist. As a member of the Cobra Kai dojo, she has honed in on her aggressive and malicious tendencies, coming into conflict with Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) on a regular basis. However, not long after John Kreese (Martin Kove) is ousted as the leader of Cobra Kai by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), she leaves the dojo behind. Silver used her for his own gain, so she turns her back on him and attempts to rectify her past mistakes — bringing the corrupt sensei to justice, first and foremost.
As "Cobra Kai" Season 6 approaches its Netflix debut, it stands to reason that the mildly redeemed Tory will be one to watch in the coming set of episodes. List herself is certainly eager to see what's in store for her on-screen alter-ego.
Peyton List is excited about Tory's future
Now that she has left Cobra Kai behind, it'll be interesting to see what the future has in store for Tory Nichols. Will her rekindled relationship with Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) continue to flourish? Can she and Sam LaRusso go from rivals turned reluctant allies into full-on friends? Will she bring her skills to Miyagi-do? These are questions that will hopefully be answered in the sixth and final season of "Cobra Kai," and Peyton List is looking forward to one last ride as Tory in the upcoming batch of episodes.
During an interview with Collider in April, List shared that the minds behind "Cobra Kai" have kept their lips sealed in regard to the concluding season. Thus, she's as in the dark about what it will entail as anyone else, but that uncertainty has generated excitement. "I just know that whatever they do will be something I won't predict, and I will be satisfied with it. They give me the most fun storylines, so I'm excited," she said, fully expecting a rigorous yet fun training regimen to come as production ramps up.
"Cobra Kai" Season 6 currently lacks a release date.