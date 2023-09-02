Cobra Kai: Is Tory Good Or Bad?

Initially, "Cobra Kai" primarily served to conjure up some nostalgia for fans of the "Karate Kid" films. It brings back fan-favorite characters and shows fans what their lives have become since their days duking it out under the Cobra Kai and Miyagi-do banners. While it still very much does this, it has also grown to include a new generation of martial arts prodigies who can carry the franchise into the future. One of the most notable of the next generation is Tory Nichols (Peyton List), who has taken center stage since Season 1.

Throughout much of the series, Tory has taken on the role of an antagonist. As a member of the Cobra Kai dojo, she has honed in on her aggressive and malicious tendencies, coming into conflict with Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) on a regular basis. However, not long after John Kreese (Martin Kove) is ousted as the leader of Cobra Kai by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), she leaves the dojo behind. Silver used her for his own gain, so she turns her back on him and attempts to rectify her past mistakes — bringing the corrupt sensei to justice, first and foremost.

As "Cobra Kai" Season 6 approaches its Netflix debut, it stands to reason that the mildly redeemed Tory will be one to watch in the coming set of episodes. List herself is certainly eager to see what's in store for her on-screen alter-ego.