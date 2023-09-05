The CSI Character Everyone Forgets Jordin Sparks Played

Jordin Sparks may be best known for her singing career, but she's managed to carve out a solid place for herself in the acting arena as well. Sparks held the lead in the 2012 remake of "Sparkle" — which featured Whitney Houston's final performance — and showed up in "Ride Along 2" and "Left Behind." She also pops up in the venerable procedural drama "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," joining Justin Bieber on the show's musically gifted guest roster.

Sparks shows up during Episode 9 of Season 14, "Check In and Check Out." She plays Alison Stone, who instantaneously becomes the gang's main suspect when she stumbles out of a motel room wild-eyed, crying, and covered in blood. Multiple other victims have been murdered over the span of a few weeks in the same motel room. When she turns out to be a math teacher, and the victim ends up being one of her students, the team thinks she might be guilty of all the murders. But after an interrogation where Alison reveals that she has no memory of the crime and thinks she was possessed, they focus in on the room. What they find there leads to a dark revelation involving the motel's manager.

As with all "CSI" cases, it's quite the sordid, grisly case — and apparently one that Sparks had a whole lot of fun playing out.