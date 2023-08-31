Gold Rush Season 14 Trailer Teases Parker Schnabel & Tony Beets' Dirty Fortune

The promise of fortune is an enticing one, making it easy to see why so many miners make it their life's work to get as much gold out of the dirt as possible. It also explains why so many people tune in year in and year out for a new season of Discovery's "Gold Rush." And a trailer for "Gold Rush" Season 14 is finally here to hype up the next installment of these miners' legacies.

Don't expect much in the way of footage from the new season. Instead, the trailer takes a more atmospheric approach, focusing mainly on Parker Schnabel and Tony Beets as they traverse a dig site wearing nice suits while "Gold" by Chet Faker plays. It's an appropriate song, as the men gradually ditch the suits in favor of getting down and dirty to find whatever gold they can in puddles and earth. Gradually, the text "Fortune Favors the Dirty" appears on the screen. Fans should know what to expect at this point from "Gold Rush," and the Season 14 trailer makes no ifs, ands, or buts about these guys' passion for mining. But there is a bit of a surprise at the very end that teases the return of a "Gold Rush" favorite.