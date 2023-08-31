Gold Rush Season 14 Trailer Teases Parker Schnabel & Tony Beets' Dirty Fortune
The promise of fortune is an enticing one, making it easy to see why so many miners make it their life's work to get as much gold out of the dirt as possible. It also explains why so many people tune in year in and year out for a new season of Discovery's "Gold Rush." And a trailer for "Gold Rush" Season 14 is finally here to hype up the next installment of these miners' legacies.
Don't expect much in the way of footage from the new season. Instead, the trailer takes a more atmospheric approach, focusing mainly on Parker Schnabel and Tony Beets as they traverse a dig site wearing nice suits while "Gold" by Chet Faker plays. It's an appropriate song, as the men gradually ditch the suits in favor of getting down and dirty to find whatever gold they can in puddles and earth. Gradually, the text "Fortune Favors the Dirty" appears on the screen. Fans should know what to expect at this point from "Gold Rush," and the Season 14 trailer makes no ifs, ands, or buts about these guys' passion for mining. But there is a bit of a surprise at the very end that teases the return of a "Gold Rush" favorite.
Rick Ness is back for Gold Rush Season 14
Parker Schnabel and Tony Beets have become synonymous with the "Gold Rush" brand, but someone else was conspicuously absent for much of the last season of the reality series. Rick Ness bowed out of mining for "Gold Rush" Season 13, but there was an episode where Zee Zaremba visits him to see what's going on. Ness explains how the previous season had drained him, and he wasn't doing well mentally after his mother's passing. Fortunately, it appears Ness felt much better this last year, as the Season 14 trailer ends with Schnabel and Beets looking to the side to see Ness dressed in a suit while putting on one of his signature caps.
A press release for the upcoming season teased how this could be the show's most "make-or-break season" yet. Schnabel is at a crossroads at whether to go all-in: "He must decide whether to play it safe and scale back his operation or risk it all on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire historically gold-rich virgin ground." Meanwhile, Beets will attempt to surpass his own records by acquiring 6,000 ounces of gold this season. And Ness is back on the saddle, looking for a chance at redemption.
You can see the crews get back in the dirt when "Gold Rush" Season 14 premieres on Discovery on September 29.