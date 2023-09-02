The Star Trek Character You May Not Remember Winona Ryder Played

It's no secret that Winona Ryder has played several fascinating characters over the years, with some inexplicably going under the radar, including a pretty crucial role in one of the highest-grossing and most critically acclaimed movies from the "Star Trek" franchise.

While "Stranger Things" may be her biggest hit on the small screen, when it comes to the realm of movies, there is no denying Winona Ryder has several notable credits, including "Girl, Interrupted," "Little Women," "Edward Scissorhands," "Beetlejuice," and "Bram Stoker's Dracula." But out of her many accomplishments on the big screen, some may have forgotten that she also appeared in the 2009 film, "Star Trek."

In the reboot, Winona Ryder played Amanda Grayson, the human mother of Spock (Zachary Quinto). She is first introduced offering emotional support to her son before he decides to join the Vulcan Science Academy or Starfleet, reminding him whatever is decided, Spock will always have a proud mother. The character's final moments came when an emotional Spock, against all logic, attempted and failed to save her when the planet Vulcan was destroyed. Ryder was also in a deleted scene that featured her and Sarek (Ben Cross) after Spock's birth, giving their son his infamous name.

Although her time on screen was brief, Winona Ryder's run as Amanda Grayson left a lasting impression and undoubtedly brought a fresh perspective to the role, which isn't easy for a part that has been played by more actors than most people may realize.