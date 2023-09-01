Harry Potter: Did A Real-Life Affair Between Stars Make It Into The Books?

Joanne Rowling's "Harry Potter" books are full of Easter eggs, but some fans think she potentially snuck in a reference to a real-life British celebrity divorce... and not only that, but a high-profile divorce that happened between two actors who appeared in the film adaptations.

At the beginning of "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," the franchise's fifth novel, Harry, who watched in "Goblet of Fire" as the Dark Lord Voldemort returned to the wizarding world and is believed by nobody, spends his time eavesdropping on his horrible Muggle relatives as they watch the evening news. He does this because he assumes that if people start dying en masse at Voldemort's hands, it might even end up on the Muggle news. One night, while his Uncle Vernon and Aunt Petunia are watching the news, there's a divorce mentioned.

"He kept listening, just in case there was some small clue, not recognized for what it really was by the Muggles — an unexplained disappearance, perhaps, or some strange accident," the book reads, "but the baggage-handlers' strike was followed by news on the drought in the Southeast ("I hope he's listening next door!" bellowed Uncle Vernon, "with his sprinklers on at three in the morning!"); then a helicopter that had almost crashed in a field in Surrey, then a famous actress's divorce from her famous husband ("as if we're interested in their sordid affairs," sniffed Aunt Petunia, who had followed the case obsessively in every magazine she could lay her bony hands on)."

"Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" takes place in 1995; so who split up in 1995? Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh.