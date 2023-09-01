Star Wars: Why Isn't Ahsoka In Episode III?
Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) has become one of the most integral characters in modern "Star Wars" mythos. The former Padawan to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) now has her own series on Disney+, continuing to liberate the galaxy even after Darth Vader died and the Empire fell. However, she was initially introduced in "The Clone Wars" animated series, which takes place prior to "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith." So why doesn't she appear in the film?
The truth of the matter is that Ahsoka wasn't invented yet. "Revenge of the Sith" came out in 2005, while Dave Filoni came up with the character for "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" movie, which debuted in 2008. Several years pass between "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith," meaning a lot could've happened during that time the audience wouldn't see if they only watched the movies. The ensuing "Clone Wars" series is canon to everything else, so Ahsoka's absence in "Revenge of the Sith" had to make sense within the larger context of the franchise. That's precisely what Filoni and crew did, giving a logical explanation for why she doesn't appear and isn't mentioned in the movie.
Ahsoka Tano was no longer in the Jedi Order during Revenge of the Sith
Dave Filoni had a massive undertaking with "The Clone Wars." He needed to tell a compelling story that perfectly led up to the events of "Revenge of the Sith" fans knew so well. The solution was for Ahsoka Tano to leave the Jedi Order before that even happened. In "The Clone Wars" Season 5, Ahsoka feels betrayed by the Jedi Council after she's framed for a bombing. She is innocent, but the damage is done, and she leaves Anakin, pursuing her own path.
With this in mind, it makes some sense why no one in the Jedi Order present in "Revenge of the Sith" references her. She's long gone, so they all have other things to worry about at this tumultuous time. However, Ahsoka was definitely still alive, and "The Clone Wars" shows what she was up to when Order 66 occurred. She was helping liberate Mandalore from Darth Maul, eventually defeating him and installing Bo-Katan Kryze as leader. She's on a ship going to Coruscant when Order 66 is activated. The Stormtroopers turn on her, and she has to fight to survive, freeing Darth Maul in the process.
While Anakin and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) dueled on Mustarfar, Ahsoka had her own problems. But she was still very much a hero during the events of the original trilogy. "Star Wars Rebels" even shows how she battled her former master, now known as Darth Vader. Ahsoka has been present for numerous important eras of the "Star Wars" story, and with any luck, we may see what she was up to during the sequel trilogy.