Saltburn: First Teaser Promises A Throwback To Old-School Psychological Thrillers

The second movie from Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell is on its way, and it looks like a solid psychological, psychosexual thriller in the vein of "The Talented Mr. Ripley."

Set in the English countryside, "Saltburn" stars Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi as Oliver Quick and Felix Catton, two Oxford University students who strike up an unexpected friendship. Over the summer, the wealthy, aristocratic Felix invites Oliver to stay at his family's country manor, which is named Saltburn. The two attend lavish parties and live out a glamorous summer, but as Felix gets involved with various girls throughout their time at Saltburn, Oliver finds himself watching his friend more closely — almost as if he can't bear to let anybody else have Felix.

From eerie warnings to an unsettling maze to brief footage of what appears to be a rave, "Saltburn" promises to be a slightly uncomfortable yet entirely thrilling story of obsession and lust. The rest of the cast is rounded out by favorites like Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan — the last of whom led Fennell's first unsettling movie.