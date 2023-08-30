Saltburn: First Teaser Promises A Throwback To Old-School Psychological Thrillers
The second movie from Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell is on its way, and it looks like a solid psychological, psychosexual thriller in the vein of "The Talented Mr. Ripley."
Set in the English countryside, "Saltburn" stars Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi as Oliver Quick and Felix Catton, two Oxford University students who strike up an unexpected friendship. Over the summer, the wealthy, aristocratic Felix invites Oliver to stay at his family's country manor, which is named Saltburn. The two attend lavish parties and live out a glamorous summer, but as Felix gets involved with various girls throughout their time at Saltburn, Oliver finds himself watching his friend more closely — almost as if he can't bear to let anybody else have Felix.
From eerie warnings to an unsettling maze to brief footage of what appears to be a rave, "Saltburn" promises to be a slightly uncomfortable yet entirely thrilling story of obsession and lust. The rest of the cast is rounded out by favorites like Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan — the last of whom led Fennell's first unsettling movie.
Before Saltburn comes out, check out Promising Young
Before "Saltburn" hits theaters, you might want to check out Fennell's debut movie, "Promising Young Woman," to get a taste of the filmmaker's style. The 2020 film stars Mulligan as Cassie Thomas, who dropped out of medical school after her best friend Nina was the victim of a violent sexual assault — and who seeks revenge on men who style themselves as "nice guys." Even after opening up a bit and starting a relationship with Ryan Cooper (Bo Burnham), a former medical school classmate, she's always on guard for anything untoward... and unfortunately for her, her fears about entering into that relationship turn out to be completely valid.
The film earned Fennell an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and scored nominations for Best Picture and Best Director — with Fennell as the first British woman and only seventh in history to be nominated for the top directing award. Obviously, it remains to be seen if "Saltburn" will receive the same acclaim as "Promising Young Woman," but based on its trailer, it definitely has the same unnerving, delightfully creepy vibe.
"Saltburn" opens on November 24, 2023.