Netflix's One Piece: Does The Series Really Kill Off A Major Villain?

While Netflix's "One Piece" isn't a one-to-one adaptation of its source material, the overarching plot beats that provide its narrative backbone are more-or-less the same as its predecessor. One of the most notable divergences from the "One Piece" manga in the live-action TV series, meanwhile, is its incorporation of Don Krieg (Milton Schorr).

Viewers unfamiliar with either the manga series or its anime adaptation could be forgiven for not remember Krieg even after watching the sole episode in which he appears. While the character's importance to the original version of the Baratie Arc is considerable, he's relegated to a single, short scene in the Netflix show.

Krieg appears in the first half of Episode 5 during the introduction of Dracule Mihawk (Steven Ward). As he talks on the phone with Monkey D. Garp (Vincent Regan), Mihawk is casually slaughtering a pirate crew before its captain, sporting purple hair and gold armor, confronts him. A wanted poster identifies this man as Don Krieg. Mihawk then defeats him in seconds, before a wide shot of his body at Mihawk's feet confirms the pirate captain's death. Not only does this mark a major divergence from the plot of its source material, but Krieg survives the Baratie Arc after his defeat in the original version of "One Piece," making his death in Netflix's adaptation an entirely new addition.