The MCU Whiffed On Spider-Man's Relationship With Another Avenger

As the MCU etched towards "Avengers: Endgame," plenty of key superhero pieces moved around Kevin Feige's table of rage monsters, assassins, and masters of mystic arts. With a world as rife with super-powered beings as this one, though, it's understandable some characters didn't share that much screen time together, if at all. Even so, it feels like a particular pair of legendary do-gooders should've crossed paths more often and didn't. This wasn't a wanting of just seeing two stars gelling with one another, but a diamond-caliber relationship with a long history that could've been as brilliant on screen as it had often been on the page for decades. We're referring to everyone's favorite wall-crawler, Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and the First Avenger, Captain America (Chris Evans).

Only briefly coming face-to-face in "Captain America: Civil War," the film that details the big break-up of the Avengers also sees Steve Rogers face off against the kid from Queens, with very little interaction after that. The only time we saw them together again was in a few key seconds of "Avengers: Endgame" when Steve chucks him Thor's hammer. Instead, time was spent fortifying the bond between Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Peter Parker, which, granted, has its moments ("Mr. Stark, I don't feel so good"). However, the alterations to the "Civil War" storyline from the comics cost us easy opportunities for quality time between Cap and Spidey, as well as give us a perfectly balanced view (as all things should be).