The Challenge USA Season 2 Predictions: Who Will Take Home The Title?

Dubbed "America's fifth major sport" by sportswriter Bill Simmons, "The Challenge: USA" premiered on August 10, at 10 p.m. EST for its second season on CBS. But to be clear, these contestants aren't competing for love of country — this is a game of glory and self-interest.

"The Challenge" premiered on MTV in 1999 under the moniker "Real World/Road Rules Challenge" and has since seen seven shows staggered across four countries and three networks — MTV, CBS, and Paramount+. This makes the series — and its spinoffs — America's best option for an all-season sport that also includes kissing, crying, backstabbing, and endless athletic challenges.

The game theory wizards that comprise the show's production team weren't messing around when they assembled this season's cast. The 24 athletes competing represent a pu pu platter of experience: included are 18 alumni from CBS's "Survivor," "The Amazing Race," and "Big Brother." Ten of the 18 are true rookies who have never competed on any version of "The Challenge." Rounding out the crew, we also have two "Challenge" veterans who previously competed in past MTV seasons, and four legends fresh off the most recent season of "The Challenge: World Championship."

With four "Challenge" champions already on the field, odds are stacked against the other competitors. But we do have a few predictions for who might emerge from the masses to clinch the title and take home their share of the $500,000 cash prize.