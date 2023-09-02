Netflix's One Piece: What Is Monkey D. Luffy's Bounty At The End Of Season 1?

It's all about bounties in Eiichiro Oda's world of "One Piece." The World Government issues them out to deter piracy, placing hefty sums on their heads to incentivize turning them in, dead or alive. However, pirates use the system as a form of notoriety, with the larger bounties signaling the tougher pirates.

In Netflix's "One Piece," Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) is just setting out on his journey to become King of the Pirates, but he's already fixated on earning the highest bounty possible. In Episode 1, "Romance Dawn," when he and Koby (Morgan Davies) arrive at Shells Town, he immediately wonders where his wanted poster is, despite not currently having a bounty. However, that changes over the course of the season, as Luffy assembles his Straw Hat crew, beating up a couple of infamous pirates and making a name for himself along the way. By the end, he's earned his first bounty, with the World Government issuing a wanted poster for Straw Hat Luffy with a price of 30 million berries on his head, the highest in the East Blue.

Despite not being the largest bounty introduced in "One Piece" Season 1, it's a very emotional moment for Luffy, made only better by Koby hand-delivering the wanted poster to his friend. Then, the ensuing montage of people throughout Luffy's life witnessing the start of his pirate journey adds to the feelings, with Shanks (Peter Gadiot) and the Red-Haired Pirates celebrating Luffy's rise as a pirate captain.