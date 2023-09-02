Netflix's One Piece: What Is Monkey D. Luffy's Bounty At The End Of Season 1?
It's all about bounties in Eiichiro Oda's world of "One Piece." The World Government issues them out to deter piracy, placing hefty sums on their heads to incentivize turning them in, dead or alive. However, pirates use the system as a form of notoriety, with the larger bounties signaling the tougher pirates.
In Netflix's "One Piece," Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) is just setting out on his journey to become King of the Pirates, but he's already fixated on earning the highest bounty possible. In Episode 1, "Romance Dawn," when he and Koby (Morgan Davies) arrive at Shells Town, he immediately wonders where his wanted poster is, despite not currently having a bounty. However, that changes over the course of the season, as Luffy assembles his Straw Hat crew, beating up a couple of infamous pirates and making a name for himself along the way. By the end, he's earned his first bounty, with the World Government issuing a wanted poster for Straw Hat Luffy with a price of 30 million berries on his head, the highest in the East Blue.
Despite not being the largest bounty introduced in "One Piece" Season 1, it's a very emotional moment for Luffy, made only better by Koby hand-delivering the wanted poster to his friend. Then, the ensuing montage of people throughout Luffy's life witnessing the start of his pirate journey adds to the feelings, with Shanks (Peter Gadiot) and the Red-Haired Pirates celebrating Luffy's rise as a pirate captain.
Bounties will grow as One Piece continues
Luffy's first bounty is a significant moment in his journey to become King of the Pirates, but it doesn't take long for 30 million berries to seem like nothing. Longtime "One Piece" fans know that the prices later in the series quickly rack up to hundreds of millions of berries, with the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates following in their captain's footsteps.
In Netflix's "One Piece," Luffy more or less takes out the big players in the East Blue, including Axe-Hand Morgan (Langley Kirkwood), Kuro (Alexander Maniatis), and Arlong (McKinley Belcher III), earning himself a nice bounty. While that's enough to gain the attention of Marines like Smoker, the Straw Hat captain doesn't wait to get an even higher price on his head. After the conclusion of the Loguetown Arc, the Straw Hats set off to Arabasta, where a confrontation with Crocodile, one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, raises Luffy's bounty from 30 to 100 million. By the end of the Water 7 Arc, his bounty totals 300 million berries.
While Luffy's bounty increase is enough to garner worldwide attention, the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates slowly get their own wanted posters, making the entire crew the talk of the town across the Grand Line. After Arabasta, the World Government placed 60 million berries on Zoro's head, increasing to 120 million after Enies Lobby. Meanwhile, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, and Franky each get bounties for their actions in Enies Lobby, totaling over 150 million berries. Add Nico Robin's 79 million berries to the pot, and the Straw Hat Pirates have become quite the bountiful crew.