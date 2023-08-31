The Hunger Games Incident Jennifer Lawrence Probably Wants To Forget

When stars sign up for action-packed storylines, chances of them getting a few bumps and bruises are inevitable. That was certainly going to be the case when Jennifer Lawrence in the early part of her career, signed up for the iconic role of Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games." Spanning four films from 2012 to 2015, Lawrence lit up the screen as the girl on fire who volunteered to take part in the Battle Royale that sparked a revolution. While she may have had a few scrapes fighting for survival, it was revealed that the biggest issue was injuring one of her own co-stars.

In an interview with Den of Geek for the release of the original film, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that she had, in fact, got a little too aggressive with Josh Hutcherson, who played the other tribute of District 12, Peeta Mellark. When recalling the skills she's gained from taking on the character, she explained, "I can shoot a bow and arrow. Josh is faster than me, but I can hit a bullseye with a bow and arrow, so there's no competition." Impressive as that was, the other detail she added was that "I kicked him in the temple one time and gave him a concussion. By accident, but it's still like, yeah, I did that. I can do that." However, the way Hutcherson told it, it made more of an impact than anticipated, leaving The Baker's Boy a little lightheaded.