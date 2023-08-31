Star Wars: George Lucas Based Han Solo On This Legendary Director

While most fans know Francis Ford Coppola as the legendary director behind "The Godfather," what they may not realize is how Coppola served as a godfather of sorts to fellow film luminary George Lucas.

After meeting the future film force on the set of his 1968 film "Finian's Rainbow," Coppola became a major influence on Lucas early in his career. Coppola even served as an executive producer on Lucas' feature directorial debut, 1971's "THX: 1138," and produced the director's commercial breakthrough, 1973's "American Graffiti." Understandably, the filmmaker meant a lot to Lucas, which explains why a key character with a maverick demeanor played by Harrison Ford in the writer-director's 1977 blockbuster, "Star Wars," was inspired by Coppola.

"That's Han Solo, because George felt [that] I just took crazy reckless chances and would jump off a mountain without knowing what was down there to land on and that I would end up with no money," Coppola told Sal Khan in an October 2016 video for Khan Academy. "So, he created — you can look it up — say, 'Francis Coppola-Han Solo and you'll find it. So, I'm sort of the dashing failure."

Coppola wasn't afraid to admit he takes big risks during his interview with Khan, which is why the filmmaker believes Lucas rightly created Han Solo with his persona in mind. "I always called him a stick in the mud [because] George is very conservative, though his imagination is wild. But in his personal life, he's pretty conservative, and I'm the opposite," Coppola explained.