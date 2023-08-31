What Is The First Star Wars Movie Death And Why Was It So Important?
Throughout the "Star Wars" film franchise, numerous heroes and villains alike have died in various ways. Some of these death scenes, like those of Darth Vader (David Prowse) in "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi" and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi," have gone on to stand among the most unforgettable moments in the series. However, the very first major death moviegoers saw in a "Star Wars" movie back in 1977 is one that's often overlooked despite its overall importance to the Skywalker saga.
After boarding the Tantive IV, Imperial forces led by Vader scour the vessel for the stolen Death Star plans. Their search brings them to Captain Raymus Antilles (Peter Geddis), who is a close ally to Alderaan's House of Organa and the Jedi and has been since the days of the Galactic Republic. Though it causes him to have the life choked out of him by the Sith Lord, he doesn't give up the location of the plans. His death not only proves just how dedicated the Rebel Alliance is to undermining the Empire's evil schemes, but it drives home how ruthless Vader truly is.
Still, despite the importance the demise of Captain Antilles carries, the other key deaths in the original "Star Wars" tend to overshadow it.
Captain Antilles' death in 1977's Star Wars is often overshadowed by others in the film
Following the death of Captain Antilles, the next two major character deaths occur simultaneously. Beru (Shelagh Fraser) and Owen Lars (Phil Brown), Luke Skywalker's aunt and uncle, both meet a sad end at the hands of the Empire, who kill them and burn their homestead to the ground in pursuit of the Death Star plans. Luke arrives home to find their charred corpses lying outside of their destroyed home, changing his life forever. Their deaths signal the start of a new chapter in his life as he joins the Rebellion and pursues the Jedi arts, leaving his humdrum routine as a farmboy behind for good.
Of course, he can only do so thanks to his mentor, Obi-Wan "Ben" Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness). The wise old Jedi brings Luke along to rescue Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) from Imperial custody while beginning his Jedi training, though Kenobi only fully succeeds at the former. During their escape from the Death Star, Ben sacrifices himself during a duel with Darth Vader so that Luke, Leia, and their companions can escape. It's a noble gesture that, while heartbreaking, teaches Luke of the selflessness of the Jedi and solidifies the importance of his Rebel mission.
1977's "Star Wars" kicked off the franchise with a bang, boldly killing off several notable characters during its runtime. Had it not been for the deaths of Captain Antilles, Uncle Owen, Aunt Beru, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, the "Star Wars" story likely would've unfolded much differently.