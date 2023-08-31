What Is The First Star Wars Movie Death And Why Was It So Important?

Throughout the "Star Wars" film franchise, numerous heroes and villains alike have died in various ways. Some of these death scenes, like those of Darth Vader (David Prowse) in "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi" and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi," have gone on to stand among the most unforgettable moments in the series. However, the very first major death moviegoers saw in a "Star Wars" movie back in 1977 is one that's often overlooked despite its overall importance to the Skywalker saga.

After boarding the Tantive IV, Imperial forces led by Vader scour the vessel for the stolen Death Star plans. Their search brings them to Captain Raymus Antilles (Peter Geddis), who is a close ally to Alderaan's House of Organa and the Jedi and has been since the days of the Galactic Republic. Though it causes him to have the life choked out of him by the Sith Lord, he doesn't give up the location of the plans. His death not only proves just how dedicated the Rebel Alliance is to undermining the Empire's evil schemes, but it drives home how ruthless Vader truly is.

Still, despite the importance the demise of Captain Antilles carries, the other key deaths in the original "Star Wars" tend to overshadow it.