The Hunger Games: Why Director Francis Lawrence Turned Down A Steamy Fan Request

Any "Hunger Games" fans who were hoping for a more adult vision of the books might have been disappointed, but according to director Francis Lawrence, keeping any overt sex out of the movie was the right call.

Bending to too much fan pressure can be dangerous for any director, and Lawrence, who directed the final three "Hunger Games" movies after taking the reins from Gary Ross (who directed "The Hunger Games"), knew what fans wanted from "Catching Fire" and both parts of "Mockingjay." That said, he told the Los Angeles Times in 2015 — after the movies concluded — that, with all due respect to fans of Suzanne Collins' novels, he wouldn't film any sex scenes between Hunger Games competitors and star-crossed lovers Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutchinson). It's worth noting that there are no overtly sexual scenes between the pair in the books, other than the fact that they share a bed to help soothe each others' night terrors.

"There are definitely ideas that they come up with that we don't want to do," Lawrence said at the time. "The 'everlark' sex. Where they want Katniss and Peeta to have sex at the end of the movie, have a sex scene. There was no shooting that. These just aren't sexual movies."