The Big Bang Theory Season 13 - Will It Ever Happen?

Probably not, but never say never.

"The Big Bang Theory" wrapped up its twelve-season run on CBS in 2019, and ever since, its main cast — Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch — has largely moved on to other projects. That said, it seems like pretty much everything is getting a reboot these days, so a "Big Bang Theory" reboot isn't totally out of the question.

In late 2022, co-creator Bill Prady told Entertainment Weekly that he wasn't totally sure a reboot would work thanks to the original show's perfect wrap-up. "I know that people do get characters together for reunions and things like that," Prady told EW. "But It's hard to imagine what you would see after the finale because I found the finale was just one of the most beautiful and satisfying episodes. The closure it brought was astonishing. It's hard to imagine reopening the story."

Chuck Lorre, the mega-producer who co-created "The Big Bang Theory" with Prady, seconded that: "I don't think we left anything undone. That was as close to a perfect finale as we could have ever dreamt of doing. I loved it."

Prady, though, couldn't help himself, and admitted that it would be nice to get the gang back together. "Would I like to stand on a stage someplace and watch those characters again? Yes, absolutely," he said. "Can I imagine a way to do it? I can't. But, personally, would l like to go to Stage 25 and see that set and those costumes and those people? Yeah, I get choked up just thinking about it. But I don't know how we'd do that."