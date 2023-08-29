CSI's Rascal Flatts Episode Is One Of The Worst-Rated On IMDb

Every "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" fan knows that the CBS crime drama series released over 300 episodes. Although some are exceptional, there are several that people didn't care for at all, including the poorly rated entry on IMDb that featured the Grammy-nominated country band Rascal Flatts.

The popular group appeared in Season 10, Episode 14 ("Unshockable"), where bassist Jay DeMarcus gets electrocuted on stage during a show, and all signs point to deliberate sabotage, putting CSI on the case. The ordeal causes DeMarcus to lose his memory and showcase an affinity for hip-hop music, which leads to him throwing down a rap song at a concert. The investigation involved a surgical guitar dissection and an encounter with a dumpster-diving superfan. Even if the storyline is definitely unique, it didn't go over that great with fans.

Some viewers thought the narrative was poorly crafted, like one IMDb reviewer who posted, "The electrocution of the bass player is ridiculous and his memory loss and movement toward rap is even worse." Others weren't thrilled about how much screen time was given to the band playing on stage. "Rascal Flatts spending many minutes playing songs is irritating," another IMDb user complained. And when it came to the performances from the band, u/Mel-day-Luge wasn't exactly a fan, writing on Reddit, "Rascal Flatts acting was especially cringe-worthy."

While Rascal Flatts and "CSI" have generated a substantial following, it seems pretty clear from the fans' reaction that the group's episode is not a chart-topping sensation that will be making its way to either the band's or the show's greatest hits album. Even though many certainly didn't like it, some may wonder how the group feels about their time on the series.