Is Game Of Thrones Just Medieval Westworld? The Theory That Will Blow Your Mind

Although the later seasons of "Westworld" would take place well outside of the series' titular theme park, at its beginning, the show centered around a Wild-West amusement park populated by "Hosts" — near-sentient androids who live in this simulated frontier and are programmed not to harm humans.

In addition to Westworld, the series has introduced several other theme parks that simulate life in a different era — including the World War II-themed "Warworld" and the Japan-based "Shōgunworld. In Season 3, we even see two engineers working on an android dragon, presumably for a medieval fantasy theme park. This entire sequence is one big easter egg, with the dragon in question being Drogon from "Game of Thrones" and the two engineers being played by "Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

While this could be a cheeky nod to another HBO series, Reddit user u/dylanduin suggests that this brief scene could imply that Westeros itself is just another theme park, and most of the "Game of Thrones" characters are Hosts. On top of seeing these engineers "building" Drogon, the user also points out the parallels between the Maze symbol in "Westworld" and the mysterious spiral pattern used by the White Walkers. Because that spiral pattern was never explained in the final season of "Game of Thrones," u/dylanduin suggests that it is a symbol meant only for the androids in the park — similar to how the symbol of The Maze was meant to lead the Hosts toward sentience.