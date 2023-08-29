Who Plays Crowley On Supernatural?

No "Supernatural" character can command the small screen like Crowley, the witty demon who stole scenes over the course of 70 episodes. The series follows brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) as they hunt monsters and demons, who are sworn enemies. But Crowley breaks the status quo, becoming a friend and ally to the brothers. His charm is just one of the many reasons why he became a fan favorite, and it's a role that put the acting talents of Mark Sheppard directly in the spotlight.

Sheppard started playing Crowley during Season 5, Episode 10, "Abandon All Hope," which finds the Winchesters tracking him down amid rumors that he has the Colt. Crowley then creates an on-and-off alliance with Sam and Dean. It's a dynamic that continues into his final episode, Season 12, Episode 23, "All Along the Watchtower," where Crowley is questioned by the Winchesters over the release of Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) before all four of them land on an alternate Earth.

Since then, Sheppard has gone on to play Willoughby Kipling on "Doom Patrol" and Hagan on "Walker: Independence." His "Supernatural" role is still recognizable to many, but it was a show that Sheppard didn't see himself being a part of at first.