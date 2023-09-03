Gold Rush: Is It OK For The Machines To Run At Max Speed All The Time?

On "Gold Rush," it's a major point of contention when a piece of machinery breaks down. Every team has limited time to find as much gold as possible wherever they're digging, so being out of commission, even for a few hours, can make or break the profits. It begs the question if these teams would be better off taking it slow so they don't have to deal with repairs as much.

That's the thinking Redditor u/mvsopen has, "On all the Goldrush shows, they always end up cranking up the shaker deck and the water pumps as fast as they can go 'to get more dirt through the plant'. Is this a sound business practice? Faster production means more dirt passing through the plant, but it also means far more wear and tear on the mechanical parts." It's sound advice, and it makes sense how miners can only push their gear so far.

It sounds like some people with professional mining experience got into the Reddit thread, with u/robfrod offering their take, "At real mines we are usually running near full beans pushing tonnage but we also have full time mechanics, people in charge of tracking and stocking every spare part and peoples who's job is just to schedule and plan for shut downs where as much maintenance can be done in a short time as possible." More than likely, the main reason why everything is full power all the time on "Gold Rush" and its spinoffs is that's what makes exciting television.