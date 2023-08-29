Friends: Who Plays Emily & Where Have You Seen Her Lately?

Much like her one-time husband Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Emily Waltham is an unfairly maligned character on "Friends." And for what? The poor woman's only crime was acting as a stopover on Ross and Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) decade-long relationship arc. In the service of one of the most jaw-dropping moments in "Friends" history, Emily's wedding was ruined in the most humiliating fashion imaginable.

Helen Baxendale was cast in the role of Emily in 1998 when she was 27 years old, and while she was a new face to American audiences, she was already known across the pond for her performances in the successful British dramas "Cardiac Arrest" and "Cold Feet." Baxendale ultimately appeared in 14 episodes of "Friends" in Seasons 4 and 5, an arc that included her whirlwind romance with Ross, their hasty betrothal, and their protracted separation (for much of which she was off-screen). Indeed, Baxendale was written off of the show earlier than expected when she became pregnant with her first child.

The timing worked out for Baxendale, who opted to raise her family in her native England. "I didn't want to live in America, when all my circumstances were leading me back to Britain," the actress told the Daily Mail in 2012. She has since taken on a number of roles in the United Kingdom, starring in shows like "Cuckoo" and "Kidnap and Ransom."