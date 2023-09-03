How Old Is Wes From The Challenge?

Many reality stars have made a career out of appearing on numerous seasons of "The Challenge." That includes Wes Bergmann, who initially starred in the 2005 season of "The Real World: Austin." At the time of that show's filming, he was a student at Arizona State University who was described as a jock but also bright and entrepreneurial. Since then, he's competed in many installments of "The Challenge," from "Fresh Meat" to "The Challenge: USA 2." That's a long time to be in the public eye, and it raises the question, "How old is Wes from 'The Challenge?'"

Wes Bergmann was born on November 24, 1984. That means he would've been 19 years old when "The Real World: Austin" aired, making him 38 as of this writing. As such, he's spent roughly half of his life appearing on reality shows, and he's been quite successful in that endeavor. He was a champion for "The Duel," "Rivals II," and "All Stars 3." Plus, he was a finalist on "Fresh Meat," "Rivals," "Champs vs. Pros," "Champs vs. Stars 2," and "War of the Worlds." He also holds the distinct honor of having the most elimination wins out of any "The Challenge" contestant with 14. He's also made some of the most money out of anyone else, winning $303,000 throughout the series.